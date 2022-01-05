Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
BIDU stock opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.20.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.