BancFirst Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 21.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

