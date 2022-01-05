Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €7.40 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from €6.40 ($7.27) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

