Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,324 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter.

GMF stock opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $146.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

