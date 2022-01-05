Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.34 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $429.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

