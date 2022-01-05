Banco Santander S.A. Invests $4.52 Million in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

XHE stock opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69.

