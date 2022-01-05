Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

