Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $46,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Bandwidth by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.52.

Bandwidth stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

