Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 229.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

