Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.