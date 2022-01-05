Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of BK opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

