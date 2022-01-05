Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €36.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.91) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($39.32) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.20 ($38.86).

UN01 traded up €0.53 ($0.60) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €42.00 ($47.73). 156,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper has a 1 year low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

