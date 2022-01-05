Barclays Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $82.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.