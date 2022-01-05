BarterTrade 1-Day Volume Tops $132,940.00 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BarterTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $302,992.59 and approximately $132,940.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BarterTrade has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

