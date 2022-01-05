Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $99.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Baxter International traded as high as $88.66 and last traded at $88.27, with a volume of 4005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

