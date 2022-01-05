Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $59.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.62.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. 9,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,320. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
