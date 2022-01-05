Beefy.Finance Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00220801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00035026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.96 or 0.00517380 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00093075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

