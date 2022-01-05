Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in December

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 688.5 days.

BDRFF stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $98.28 and a 1-year high of $124.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

