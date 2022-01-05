BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 112.4% in December

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $590.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.09.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.