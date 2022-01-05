Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Conduit (LON:CRE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.35) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 451 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £745.08 million and a P/E ratio of -53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 429.55. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 397.50 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.65).

In other Conduit news, insider Ken Randall bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($334,995.28). Also, insider Elaine Whelan bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($131,626.47). Insiders have bought 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500 in the last 90 days.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

