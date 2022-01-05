Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($10.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.44) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.50) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.52) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 625.60 ($8.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.24. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,562 shares of company stock worth $1,810,035.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.