Berry Data Price Tops $0.66 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $56,548.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

