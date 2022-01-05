Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.