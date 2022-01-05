Bfsg LLC Has $15.89 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

