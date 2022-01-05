BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 1,828,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 167,493 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 102.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 578.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

