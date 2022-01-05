BHPCoin (BHP) Market Capitalization Tops $7.17 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $38,079.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.58 or 0.08177869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.08 or 0.99944045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007528 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

