BIDR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62.02 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $62.02 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.87 or 0.08115369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,839.93 or 1.00302107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007572 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

