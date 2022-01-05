Binance Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $487.92 or 0.01102899 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
