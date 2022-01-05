BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.32

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 5630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,328 shares of company stock worth $2,368,887 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

