Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.02. Biocept shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 127,046 shares trading hands.

BIOC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biocept, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biocept during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

