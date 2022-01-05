Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BFRA stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 93.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

