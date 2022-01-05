Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.37. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.