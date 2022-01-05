Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Short Interest Update

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Biostage stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399. Biostage has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.12.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

