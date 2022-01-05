BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 8.7% Higher

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.09. 8,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 395,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $624.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

