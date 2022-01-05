Birdchain Hits Market Cap of $313,243.43 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $313,243.43 and approximately $126,241.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.