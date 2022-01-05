Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $26,830.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.57 or 0.08192888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.79 or 1.00122293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007572 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars.

