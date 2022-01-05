BitDegree (BDG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $432.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $798,328.51 and $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.