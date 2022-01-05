BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) & SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Financial Analysis

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23% SEMrush -0.80% -1.33% -0.80%

45.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackBerry and SEMrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 4 1 0 0 1.20 SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57

BlackBerry currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.20%. SEMrush has a consensus target price of $23.21, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given SEMrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEMrush is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and SEMrush’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $893.00 million 5.99 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -9.62 SEMrush $124.88 million 20.52 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

SEMrush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry.

Summary

SEMrush beats BlackBerry on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

