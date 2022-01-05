Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

BLKLF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

