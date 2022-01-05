BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:BCAT opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

