BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

BKCC stock remained flat at $$4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 336,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,071. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 157,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

