BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

