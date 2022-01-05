BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock remained flat at $$6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

