BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 59.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

NYSE BLK opened at $917.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $926.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

