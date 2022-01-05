BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

