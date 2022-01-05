BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

MUA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,372. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

