BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.
MUA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,372. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.