BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.
NYSE BYM opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
