BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.

NYSE BYM opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

