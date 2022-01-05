BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the November 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MHN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 65,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.