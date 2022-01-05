BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the November 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MHN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 65,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $15.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
