BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

