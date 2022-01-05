BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.
Shares of MYJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,780. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $16.45.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
