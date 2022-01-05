BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MYJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,780. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

